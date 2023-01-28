MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit.

In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, Chief CJ Davis said “it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.”

All five MPD officers who were indicted in connection with the death of Tyre Nicols after he was severely beaten in a Jan. 7 traffic stop that was caught on videos released to the public Friday were assigned to the unit.

Attorneys for the Nichols family had called for the SCORPION Unit to be disbanded. It had been deactivated by MPD during the ongoing investigation.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released the following statement:

“The Nichols family and their legal team find the decision to permanently disband this unit to be both appropriate and proportional to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, and also a decent and just decision for all citizens of Memphis.

We hope that other cities take similar action with their saturation police units in the near future to begin to create greater trust in their communities. We must keep in mind that this is just the next step on this journey for justice and accountability, as clearly this misconduct is not restricted to these specialty units. It extends so much further.”

MPD said that officers that are currently assigned to the unit “unreservedly agree” with the steps the department is taking.

SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhood. The special unit was created by MPD in 2021 as the city faced record-setting homicide rates.

“Their job is to identify the target area, flood that area with officers and suppress crime in that area mostly by visibility,” said Memphis Police Deputy Chief Don Crowe, explaining what the unit was created to do. “Just being present and having an officer there sees an impact on it.”

But the SCORPION Unit has been the target of criticism from some citizens who said they experienced aggressive treatment by officers.

One man shared the story of his experiences with the unit with WREG earlier this week.

“I was like, that’s them. I said, ‘It’s crazy. That’s them,’” he told WREG after seeing pictures of the five officers named in the Nichols incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.