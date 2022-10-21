MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave.

Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave.

MSCS released a statement Friday evening.

“The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As we follow our outlined process in this matter, ensuring that children have the best education and experience possible remains our North Star.”

At this time, the district has not released details on any complaints against Martin.

This comes a little over a month after MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker was placed on paid leave.

Sources told WREG Martin sent district leaders a letter shortly after Barker became co-interim Superintendent when then-Superintendent Joris Ray was suspended.

The letter reportedly detailed complaints of discrimination and hostility in the workplace.

Martin’s leave also comes almost two months after Dr. Joris Ray’s resignation from his role as Superintendent.