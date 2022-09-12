MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent of Strategic Operations for the Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been placed on administrative leave, pending a review, a school board official said.

In a statement, the board said, “Dr. Barker has been placed on paid administrative leave due to an employee complaint and pending review. The District investigates all complaints lodged against employees and cannot comment further about an ongoing investigation,” said Toni Williams, Interim CFO.

In the interim, MSCS Chief of Staff Patrice Williams will serve as leader of the operational functions that Barker oversaw.

The nature of the complaint was not released by the school district.

School board chair Michelle McKissack disputed reports that Barker had been escorted off campus.