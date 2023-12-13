MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis-Shelby County Schools will make a statement Wednesday on a new after-school program coming to a local elementary school.

The Satanic Temple announced plans to host its “After School Satan Club” at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova beginning Jan. 10.

It’s the organization’s fifth active club in the nation. Campaign Director June Everett said it started after she was contacted by MSCS parents expressing interest.

Some parents of students at Chimneyrock Elementary were alarmed and concerned after the flyer announcing the new after school club began making the rounds on social media.

