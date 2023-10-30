MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is left with questions after a popular Memphis restauranteur was shot and killed in Whitehaven over the weekend.

At Tha Table on Elvis Presley Boulevard, it’s anything but business as usual after another deadly shooting in Memphis. This time, one of the victims was Alfonzo Turner, the owner of the Whitehaven restaurant.

His brother, William, said their family is heartbroken.

“We definitely hated this happened, but he was loved. He loved people, and people loved him. We are thankful that at least it’s getting attention,” he said.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the restaurant parking lot. Two people were found injured from gunfire. One of them was Turner, a young man described as a dreamer who loved his family and community.

“Ah man, he was always fun, happy, super talented guy could do anything, a big dreamer. You could see it in a place like this. It was the manifestation of one of his dreams,” William said.

Earlier Monday, City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said she met with several church pastors in the Whitehaven community to address the crime problem and help find solutions.

“Our community is saddened. We don’t know who did this. The perpetrators have not been caught. It’s a sad day in our community,” Robinson said. “The pastors have committed to now spend more time with our young people in the community, and I believe we should have been doing this a long time ago, or we may not be in this place, but at least they’re making that effort now.”

As family and friends continue to grieve, William Turner said his family’s attention must now be on the fiancé and young child his brother leaves behind.

“He was a father. He had a fiancé, and so, we’re really concerned with how we can love and support the family going forward, but this, it’s just a place where his dream lived,” William said.

Memphis Police are still looking for the shooter. If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.