MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fresh off of a record year for violence in Memphis, a community is relying on its faith along with the support of three families to further the message of ending the violence.

“We’re here to stomp this out Memphis,” Jacob Blake Sr. said. “We’re here to walk this out Memphis.”

In an effort to raise awareness about the impact of gun violence, Telecast Incorporated invited the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake to inspire the community to take an active role in addressing this issue.

“My hope and dream is that we take from this and build a better tomorrow that we can actually save,” Michael Dockery said. “If we can’t save all our babies, if we can save one child’s life, keep them from going to the cemetery.”

In 2021, Memphis had a record of 346 homicides. So far in 2022, there have been 15 reported homicides.

After Jacob Blake Sr.’s son was shot by police in Wisconsin two years ago, he committed himself to reducing violence across the city.

“We can touch the young brothers in the neighborhood and get out there and we can put 10 toes on the ground and be where we need to be,” he said. “So if we don’t reach out to them then we can’t solve this problem that’s part of the equation.”

During the summer of 2020, Memphians took to the streets after the death of George Floyd. His family hopes people honor his legacy by being the change you want to see in the community.

“Without their love and support, we wouldn’t be standing here,” Floyd’s aunt said. “We need to put love back into the streets, back into the communities because that brings togetherness. Love will beat hate any day, so that’s what we need.”

Organizers are calling tonight’s event successful, and they’re already making plans for next year.