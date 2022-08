MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis resident won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000.

The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold Road.

