MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Transit Authority is wrapping up its meeting on the official plan for the winter changes and some people within the community are not happy with the adjustments.

MATA created four proposals after holding meetings in October to hear feedback from residents on what it can do to improve service.

They include reducing the frequency of some routes and ending all routes after 7 p.m. on weekdays and weekends. Eliminating at least seven routes, including Memphis International Airport, Central and Walnut Grove, and Perkins Road, was also a proposal.

“These changes do not sympathize or empathize with the ridership,” said Johnnie Mosely, founding chair of Citizens for Better Service.

Mondie said MATA should focus on other issues.

“I was on a bus yesterday that didn’t have any heat on it. We have this problem with poor buses, missing bus stop signs, and the list is ongoing,” Mondie said.

Janice Mondie, a Memphis resident, said these new changes will hurt the community.

“This is a basic service that the City of Memphis should be able to offer,” Mondie said. “If the City of Memphis can’t do something as simple as put a MATA bus on the streets, it is totally ludicrous to think that they are going to do anything about the crime problem.”

Mondie also said she depends on the Memphis Area Transit Authority for everyday needs.

“I’m not going to be able to make it to my University of Memphis classes,” Mondie said. “I can’t make a grocery store run and get my food back without it spoiling.”

WREG reached out to MATA for comment and they released the following statement:

“As MATA looks to better align available resources with current commute habits, our focus is to enhance service excellence by providing more targeted and reliable trips.”