MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is encouraging students at a local elementary school to read.

Rapper NLE Choppa kicked off his Needs Learning Everyday challenge at Cornerstone Prep Denver in Frayser. The challenge was for students in 2nd through 5th grade to read 100,000 words by the end of the school year.

Nearly 100 elementary students will be acknowledged Friday for completing the challenge.

School principal Michelle Lyons reported the total count for the school year was 26 million words.