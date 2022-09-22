MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Students at Martin Luther King College Prep had 25,000 reasons to smile Thursday after Memphis rapper GloRilla returned to her former high school to give back.

On a day when students are celebrating homecoming, one of the school’s most famous alumni returned to campus.

National recording artist, GloRilla, returned to her alma mater and donated $25,000, which will go to the senior class and the arts and music program.

“I feel extremely blessed like that’s the word, blessed,” she said. “It feel real good to be able to have the platform to be able to come back and help students where I came from.”

Memphis rapper GloRilla presents $25,000 check to Martin Luther King College Prep High School

GloRilla performing at Martin Luther King College Prep High School

Before bursting onto the music scene, GloRilla was just known as Gloria Woods, a shy student with a lot of potential, which is why principal Shiquita Perry say this visit is so important.

“A lot of students sometimes don’t believe in themselves or they need that extra push so knowing that you can overcome so many obstacles that life throws at you is just that peace that we need,” Perry said.

Not only did GloRilla donate money but she also encouraged students to keep chasing their dreams.

“Anything they put they mind to its possible. Long as they got a dream they just got to reach for the stars and whatever they mind to doing, whatever they work for, they can do,” she said.

GloRilla says she plans on returning to the school again next year and also has a new single coming out later this week.