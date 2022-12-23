The stylus of the vinyl analog player is in contact with the surface of the rotating LP. Close up.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based rapper Big Scarr, born Alexander Woods, died on Thursday, according to his record label.

The rapper was signed to Gucci Mane’s label, 1017 Records, under Atlantic Records.

Atlantic Records shared a statement about his passing on Instagram:

“The passing of Big Scarr weighs incredibly heavy on our hearts. Scarr was such a lovable, warm person; a big kid at heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with Big Scarr’s family, team, Gucci Mane and our 1017 and Atlantic family.”

As of now, the cause of death has not been released.

Bigg Scarr was best known for his hits “SoIcyBoyz” and “Grim Reaper.” He was set to go on tour with fellow Memphis rapper Key Glock in 2023.