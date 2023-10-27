MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rapper known to many in the Memphis hip-hop community is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night that also left one person dead.

According to the Memphis Police Department, one of the victims has been identified as the well-known rapper, “Big Mota”.

MPD says the two men were driving in a dark-colored car which was shot more than a dozen times by gunfire.

People who live nearby and are familiar with his music say they are surprised to hear about the shooting.

“That’s a trip there, man. You know he was a good guy. A cool dude,” one neighbor said.

Fans and Friends say Big Mota was making a name for himself as an artist in the hip-hop community.

“Ain’t nothing I can say bad about him,” his friend said. “But in this city, if you get some type of shine on you, man, they going to hate on you. Somebody is going to come at you some kind of way, one way or another.”

Right now, police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and find the person responsible.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.