MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis ranked 177 overall out of 182 cities in safety according to a recent survey from WalletHub.

The city of Memphis ranked or tied at the bottom in three separate categories: traffic fatalities per capita, assaults per capita, and percentage of homes with emergency savings.

Memphis was tied for the worst offender in traffic fatalities. By comparison, the city with the safest driving is Columbia, MD.

Memphis is tied with Baton Rogue, LA, St. Louis, MO, Detroit, MI, and Jackson, MS for the highest traffic fatalities per capita. In a best vs. worst city comparison, this is a difference of 36 times as many deaths.

Tennessee, overall, has had 1,061 road fatalities in 2022 alone.

Memphis is also tied for the worst cities for assaults per capita. Birmingham, AL, St. Louis, MO, Little Rock, AR, and Detroit, MI are all tied for most assaults per capita. The city with the least number is Irvine, CA.

The difference in this instance, between highest and lowest, is 86 times the number of assaults per capita.

Finally, Memphis ranked last on a list of percentage of households that have emergency savings. The city with the most was Wichita, KS with twice the savings. According to their study, WalletHub ranked Memphis at the bottom of the list for financial safety metrics.

For a full list of metrics, data and methodology, you can view the data on WalletHub.