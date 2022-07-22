MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recent study has shown that you can make less than six figures to be considered a top earner in Memphis.

Across the 100 largest U.S. cities, a study from SmartAsset states that nearly 15 cities require less than $100,000 to be considered a top 20% earner in their area.

Memphis has one of the lowest minimums overall, requiring only $88,187 to be a top 20% earner.

According to the latest Census Bureau figures, to be among the top 20% of earners in the country, a family must make a minimum of $130,545.

That minimum is twice the nationwide median household income which is $64,994.

Memphis ranked number eight among the 10 cities with the lowest income needed to be a top earner. Detroit, Cleveland, and Toledo ranked in the top three.

For the full list of the income requirements to be a top earner in other cities, visit SmartAsset.com.