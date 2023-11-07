MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is one of the top cities with the most vehicle theft, according to a report done by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The city came in at number four, with 845.68 thefts per 100,000 residents in 2022.

Here are the top areas with the most car thefts in 2022:

Pueblo, CO Bakersfield, CA Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Memphis, TN-MS-AR Portand-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Alburquerque, NM Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Greeley, CO Kansas City, MO-KS

The state of Tennessee ranked tenth among the states, with 337.95 thefts for every 100,000 residents in 2022.

Here are the top states with the most car thefts in 2022:

Colorado District of Columbia Washington Oregon New Mexico California Missouri Nevada Texas Tennessee

NICB stated there were 1,001,967 vehicle thefts nationwide in 2022, which equals about two stolen vehicles every minute.

Memphis is also ranked number one for being the top city you’re most likely to die in a car accident.