MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio WDIA DJ Bobby O’Jay died at age 68 Tuesday morning.

Radio host Bev Johnson confirmed to WREG that O’Jay passed away while he was at work. When O’Jay would open the phone line at 9 a.m., the radio station was only playing music.

O’Jay’s cause of death is currently unknown.

He was born in Batesville, Mississippi in 1953 and began work with WDIA 1070 AM in Memphis in 1983.

O’Jay was also inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2021.

