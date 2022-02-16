MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – City crews are preparing for flooding Thursday by inspecting and clearing storm drains throughout Memphis.

The expected storms could bring heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph. The wind is a real threat for residents like Rose Cumming who has hanging tree limbs, cracked from the recent ice storm, hanging over her Cooper Young home.

“You know, it’s not pleasant,” she said. “This one in particular which is waving over the electric lines that go to the house is a bit worrying.”

She has tried to get her trees trimmed but removal services have been busy since the ice storm.

“There’s so much damage at the moment it’s difficult to get hold of the guys,” Cumming said.

Jason Sengel who runs Robinson Tree Service said his crews have been working around the clock to remove limbs.

“We’re trying to get to as many customers as we can,” Sengel said. “Obviously, there’ve been a lot of phone calls and we’re trying to keep up.”

MLGW officials are preparing to address possible power outages while encouraging residents to keep a flashlight, radio, batteries and car cell phone charger on hand.

Of course, city crews can’t clear every storm drain in town. So, officials are asking you to clear any cluttered drains near your home.