MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphians are crossing their fingers as the city braces for icy conditions.

Public Works Director Robert Knecht said crews can’t pre-treat the roads because the initial rain we’re expected to get will wash away the brine. Crews will have to wait for the rain to stop or turn to sleet before they can start putting down salt and sand.

“We have 14 trucks. We only treat priority areas, our major thoroughfares. We don’t have the capacity to treat every city street,” Knecht said. “And then we’ll pay attention to police precincts and hospitals.”

Residents packed grocery stores Wednesday to stock up in case they can’t go out.

“The meat. The beans. The meat. The water. The bread,” one shopper said.

Officials are asking people to stay off the roads but if you have to drive, Knecht has some tips.

“Defensive driving is one of the biggest precautions, looking for alternate routes,” he said. “Having blankets, extra clothing, snacks and water are very important just in case something happens and you get stranded.”

A good tip for residents like Curtis Jackson who don’t have a choice.

“I got to work. I work at Methodist University. So, I got to be there,” Jackson said. “One way or another.”

MLGW wants to remind you to call them if your power goes out. Don’t assume they know there’s an outage in your area.