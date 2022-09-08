MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are scheduled to host a press conference at midnight Wednesday with details on a shooting rampage that spread across Memphis earlier in the day.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was taken into custody in southwest Memphis at 9:20 p.m.

The crime spree began with a shooting at an AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue that was livestreamed on Facebook by the suspect. At least one other person was killed at Poplar and Evergreen in Midtown, where Kelly carjacked a person and continued the chase.

It’s not yet clear how many people were killed or injured or how many crime scenes are involved.