MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that left one person in critical condition.

On March 3, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the area of Cella Street and Park Avenue. Police found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Surveillance video shows a red vehicle going westbound on Park Avenue firing shots at the victim.

Photo via Memphis Police Department Facebook Page

MPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspect and the vehicle responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.