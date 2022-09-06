MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside.

The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report.

Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda 6 when two male suspects armed with handguns forced two other occupants out of the vehicle.

The suspects left in the Mazda with Conindenz still in the back seat. He hasn’t been seen since.

The vehicle was last seen headed north on Jasmine Drive, which is near the Winchester and Mendenhall area.

Memphis Police put out a City Watch for Conindenz around 5:45. They say he is a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-3, skinny and wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Conindenz or a white Mazda with Tennessee license plate 551BFGJ should call police at 901-545-2677.