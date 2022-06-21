MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A video of a wanted man wrestling with police inside a Memphis hot wing restaurant is making the rounds on social media, but there is more to the story, according to court documents.

The video shows two police officers wrestling with a man inside Rayford’s All-N-1 Hot Wings on South Third, attempting to handcuff him Monday.

Watch the full video below. (Video has no sound)

The video had been viewed more than 70,000 times Tuesday, prompting responses from commenters criticizing the officers’ use of force to take the suspect down to the ground. The man filming the event can be heard telling officers that the customer had done nothing wrong.

Erion Walker

“We are aware of this video and are looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” MPD said in an email response Tuesday.

Officers later identified the man as 22-year-old Erion Walker. Walker was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.

The owner of the restaurant said Walker was a customer, and the two were talking inside the restaurant when police arrived.

According to an arrest warrant filed Monday, officers responded to a call on June 16 at Knight Arnold and Inverness Parkway. When they arrived, Walker’s girlfriend said she got into an argument with him while driving.

Walker’s girlfriend said the argument began when Walker returned her vehicle to her with bullet holes in it. She said Walker became angry and stuck his hand in her mouth.

According to police, Walker’s girlfriend attempted to call her mother, but Walker threw her phone out of the window and said, “I’ll (expletive) this car up.” Court documents said Walker then purposely swerved the car into a curb, disabling the car before leaving the scene.

Walker’s girlfriend suffered a leg injury in the crash. The car’s tires were also broken off the axles, according to police.

Walker has a $51,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 22.