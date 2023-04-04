MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer’s car was hit while they were investigating a crash on I-240 Tuesday morning.

According to MPD, a little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the I-240 and Poplar Avenue area regarding a one-vehicle accident.

An officer was investigating the accident when their patrol vehicle was struck. Officers detained one male suspect.

There were no injuries reported and this remains an ongoing investigation, police say.