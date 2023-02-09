MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library.

Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.

Life changed in an instant for Redd, after responding to a trespassing call just after noon last Thursday at a business near the Poplar-White Station Library.

He and another officer confronted the suspect, Torrence Jackson Jr., inside the nearby library. State investigators say Jackson pulled out a weapon and shot Redd.

Redd’s partner then fired back, killing Jackson. Library patrons were sent scrambling.

Moments later, paramedics rushed Redd to the hospital, where he remains a week later.

“He’s stable, his vitals are good are good and so kind of breathing on his own, but I believe it’s looking well,” said Brandon B. Porter, bishop of the church where Redd is director of security. “We ask people to pray for the family, his wife, and others and his children and that their faith will remain and not fail.”

There is no word yet on how long Redd will be in the hospital. Those around him say they are just taking it one day at a time.

“We’re still praying as church and family, and surrounding his family with love, of course,” Porter said.