MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis Police Lieutenant was shot outside of his home in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Monday morning.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed around 6 a.m. at his home on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision. The officer was shot once in the shoulder, but is expected to recover.

“The off-duty officer was leaving for the day to go to work. He was backing out of his driveway,” said Capt. Jeremy Dodson with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. “The suspect’s vehicle approached him from behind, blocked him in his driveway and fired several shots.”

The officer has not been identified. Memphis Police say they are cooperating.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any tips.

NEXT: One killed in Northeast Memphis apartment fire