Large police presence at Valero gas station on Winchester Road (Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening.

According to police, the officer was shot multiple times at the Valero gas station on Winchester Road around 9:15 p.m. The officer was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the person who fired shots at the officer was also shot and died at the scene.

Authorities have not released any further information about the events leading up to the shooting.

Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG

MPD said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will investigate the incident.

