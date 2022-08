MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis Police officer was shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday, police confirmed.

There’s a massive police presence at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road. Police say the suspect is still on the loose.

The scene on Horn Lake Road in Memphis

The officer is in stable condition, police said.

Geeter K-8 is on preliminary lockdown while police investigate, MSCS said.

BREAKING: Memphis Police say an officer was shot, but in stable condition. Suspect is wanted. This is the scene off Horn Lake Road in south Memphis. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/9Hx7mNQBqP — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 31, 2022

Police say the suspect is driving an Infiniti Q40 bearing TN2X45F8.

WREG is working to learn more.