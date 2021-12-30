MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer has been relieved of duty after police say he was involved in a domestic violence altercation.

Once MPD’s Domestic Violence Unit investigated the incident, MPD issued a warrant for officer Larry Matthews III, who graduated from MPD this year in January. Matthews III, 23, turned himself in Thursday morning and was placed in the Shelby County Jail.

Matthews III has been charged with domestic assault-bodily harm and false imprisonment and is currently out on a $1,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2022.

Police have not released details of the incident but said he has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Willie Kirkland lives across the street from Mathews and said he has known him for years and can’t believe the allegations.

“He’s a nice guy as far as I know. I can’t even imagine him doing something like that,” Kirkland said. “It’s not a good feeling. It’s not a good feeling at all.”

Kirkland said the officer is married with at least two children.

“He basically minds his own business, keeps his house up and that’s what we do around here,” he said.

WREG went to Mathews’ house but no one answered the door.

Anyone who feels threatened or is being abused should immediately call 911. You can also contact the Family Safety Center for help at (901)-800-6064 or call to set up a private appointment at (901)-222-4400.