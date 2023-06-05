MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter Monday after they walked out of the Department of Children’s Services.

A City Watch was issued for Tanica Cotton, 29, and Tanija Jordan, 2. Police said they were last seen just after noon in the 1400 block of Union Avenue, near Methodist Hospital.

Police said Tanica Cotton took her daughter from a DCS office and left.

The mother is is wearing blue jeans and a dark pink shirt and carrying a backpack. The girl is wearing a light pink dress and her hair is in pigtails.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.