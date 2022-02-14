MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered adult and they need your help finding him.



Police said Rico Williams was last seen on the 3000 block of Scenic Highway in Memphis, Tennessee on January 24, 2022 around 5 PM.



Reports indicate he left the house, but does not stay gone too long, according to family. His family said he is known to ride the bus.



Rico Williams is 5’8″, 24-years-old. He has a medium build, afro style hair and his left eye is closed shut.



There is no clothing description available.



If you have seen this person, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).



