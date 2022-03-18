MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Expect to see more officers on area interstates as police ramp up patrols on the roads.

As the city works to crack down on reckless driving and drag racing, Memphis Police are increasing their presence on the interstate to get drivers to slow down.

As law enforcement cranks up patrols on highways, they are urging drivers to follow the speed limit and adhere to traffic laws.

Violators of the law risk the chance of being ticketed or penalized. Drivers like Jessica Holmes say this should be a warning for drivers to pay attention and take it easy.

“If you’re speeding and you’re not able to see a good distance ahead of you, you could potentially cause yourself or someone else to have an accident,” Holmes said.

MPD is also currently conducting Operation Spring Cleaning which targets Part 1 crimes that include drug and gun offenses.