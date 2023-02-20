MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis bartender was shot dead over the weekend in Midtown, less than a year after his brother was killed nearby.

Memphis Police were called to an area near South Belvedere and Lockett Place, off Madison, just after midnight Saturday. They found a man fatally shot.

Police confirmed Monday that the victim in that shooting was Kevin “Shea” Grauer.

Grauer was a bartender at The Beauty Shop restaurant in Cooper-Young. Facebook was filled with tributes from the restaurant’s owner, coworkers and friends.

WREG has uncovered that Grauer’s brother, Beau Grauer, was also shot and killed just a few blocks away on Hawthorne Street, in July 2022. Detectives said Beau Grauer was found on the floor inside the Midtown home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

We reached out to the family. They said at this time, they were not ready to speak publicly, and asked for prayers for the family.

If you know anything in either case, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.