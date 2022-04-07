MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.

24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018.

Court documents revealed Bankers Healthcare Group, a Florida-based loan company, filed a report with MPD back in February. They claim Colbert submitted a loan application in January and was approved for $100,000.

Investigators said Colbert forged a paystub with an MPD logo on it to make it look like she made nearly $175,000 a year when she really made about $33,000 a year.

This week, Colbert was brought in for questioning and police said she confessed to applying for the loan and was later booked in jail. She was charged with forgery and the possession of counterfeit marks.

Ultimately, she bonded out of jail, so we stopped by her listed address. No one answered, but Colbert will have to answer for her charges later this month in court.

According to the City of Memphis, Colbert was relieved of duty on April 6, 2022 pending the outcome of the investigation. They also clarified that Colbert is not accused of stealing money from the City of Memphis.

MPD issued a statement on their Facebook page regarding Colbert’s case, saying in part:

“The actions of Ms. Colbert do not reflect the hard-working and dedicated men and women of the Police Services Division. No one is above the law. If you seek to violate the trust of the citizens of Memphis, you will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”