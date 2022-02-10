MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police and city council members met with the public to discuss the increased crime in the Cordova area Thursday night.

People who live in Cordova say they are concerned about increases in car break-ins, carjackings and dangerous driving and want to know what is being done to keep them safe.

Nearly 100 Cordova neighbors filled the room at the local community center Thursday night.

Memphis police officers came loaded with a number of crime stats but those in attendance just wanted to know what the city and police are doing to curb the crime.

Just this week, more than a dozen cars were broken into at the Butcher Shop Steakhouse on Germantown Parkway during the dinner hour.

Last month, Chief Davis had her gun stolen from a car parked outside a store in a Cordova shopping center.

Davis said she would like to see some business watch groups along with more neighborhood watch groups, and say they are looking at ways to connect private lots to the real time crime center.

Many that attended the meeting say their real concern is that the city is getting desensitized to crime.

But everyone agreed that Memphis needs more officers on the streets.

“When the Mayor brings his budget in March, you let him know you want more police,” said Councilman Frank Colvett.

The Town Hall was organized by Councilmembers Frank Colvett and Rhonda Logan. They say it’s just the beginning of these conversations.

Colvett even gave his cell phone number to neighbors to address their concerns.