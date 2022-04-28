MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need help capturing a pair of robbers they say have been terrorizing businesses across the city.

The most recent robbery took place around 8:30 Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store in the 3300 block of East Shelby Drive.

In a video released by police, you can see two men, one in a scarecrow mask, enter the store, and then one of them jumps over the counter.

Investigators said the robbers pointed handguns at employees, demanded money, and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said both men appeared to be in their early 20s, and they believe they are responsible for several other business robberies.

If you recognize them or have any information about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.