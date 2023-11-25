MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is the season of giving, and many organizations are doing their part to give back to the community they say gave so much to them.

Dozens of people gathered at Morris Park in Downtown Memphis to receive a free meal Saturday morning.

Helping others is what Deneia Whitted with Kevin Whitted Basketball Services and Mario Nolan-Dillard, founder of PowerPeoples, say they set out to do.

“Anyone can be homeless. Anyone. And you just don’t know how people got there, and we cannot make assumptions when we see them. We can only help,” said Deneia Whitted.

Nolan-Dillard says his organization has been dedicated to serving the homeless population in the city of Memphis since 2018. It all started after he found his father at Memphis Union Mission Homeless Shelter when he was 21.

Those on the receiving end say they couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s a blessing for all of us because time is too hard,” said Martha Person.

PowerPeoples was not the only organization serving the community Saturday morning. Several other groups were doing the same.

“It’s a whole lot. Across the street, they are having a barbeque over there. They are giving away coats. They are giving away gloves, and also they are giving out dinners. They are giving out hats too, and I think that’s a blessing for the community,” said Person.

Pastor Bamidele Booker with Focus of Life Community Church says each month they pass out free snacks.

Members of the non-profit organization Beauty Beyond The Scars passed out blankets and other essential items.

“It just lets us know that everyone is not the same. You have some people that want to take, you got some people that want to give, and I’m just glad to see that when we’re doing our thing, we see others doing the same thing,” said Demetrius Dodson, co-founder of Beauty Beyond The Scars. “We just want to love on some people today. Is that okay?”

Each organization says they want to continue to use their resources to serve the less fortunate and they hope they can inspire more people to join them.