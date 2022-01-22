MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues as Memphis officials work to get more people tested and more shots into arms.

The Raleigh Springs Civic Center was the location for Memphis’ COVID-19 vaccination event. The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and council members say they want to make sure vaccines and shots are accessible to as many people as possible.

Maria Rivera said she lives near the Raleigh library and when she saw the opportunity to get her booster shot, she immediately hopped in line.

“Now that it’s available, why is it that we’re not going forward with getting vaccinated if we want to get back to normal,” she said. “We all need to be safe, and if it is being provided and it’s free, why not to.”

Several people lined up outside the library for the vaccination event, and councilwoman Rhonda Logan said it was a sight she was so happy to see.

“We want to bring resources where the people are that can’t always go to a private physician or a location downtown due to lack of transportation,” Logan said.

Through a partnership with the city of Memphis, Shelby County Government, ShotRX and test anywhere,, adults and kids were able to get vaccinated and tested.

The Shelby County Health Department reported more than 15,000 new COVID cases, bringing the total to nearly 20,000 active cases across the county. Despite the high case count, health officials say there is evidence that the numbers could be leveling off, but it’s still too early to celebrate since hospitalizations are still very high.

“Our hospitals are still feeling a significant amount of pressure both on the acute care wards and on the ICU wards, and that is manifesting itself onto the emergency departments,” Memphis COO Doug McGowen said.

Logan said the city plans on hosting more vaccination events across the city.

“If we all get vaccinated, if we all stay socially distant, we all mask up, and we all practice self-care and do the things that we need to do, we can get a handle on this pandemic,” Logan said.

