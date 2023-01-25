MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook.

According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with guns and told him to get out of the car.

One of the men got in his car and drove away, police say. The car had stickers on the front hood and rear door.

On January 24, Memphis Officers responded to a Facebook post that listed the victim’s car for sale. The post had several pictures of the car with the stickers showing.

The account belonged to Stevon Gordon, who agreed to meet the officers in Midtown, according to MPD.

Officers saw the car in the area of East Parkway and Central Avenue and conducted a traffic stop to identify both Gordon and the car. Reports say they were able to verify the car was stolen.

Gordon was arrested and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.