MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday.

Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue.

MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River.

They said Officer Shaw was able to gain the trust of the teen who was outside the ledge of the bridge contemplating suicide.

The teen told her he was a new father and that life was too stressful. Police said Shaw, a mother, told the teen she understood what he was going through.

After 15 minutes of talking to him, she convinced him to hold on to her while she pulled him off the ledge to safety.

Picture courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

MPD said after Officer Shaw pulled the young man off the ledge, she told him things would get better, and he thanked her for being there and helping him.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a loved one, call the Memphis Crisis Center at (901)274-7477 or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.