MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A full-time rideshare driver said she lost her source of income when thieves stole her car from her driveway on Rembert early Sunday morning.

Christina Glass said she discovered her Kia Forte was gone when she stepped outside her Cooper-Young home to get her daughter’s Easter basket from the trunk of her car.

“I just stood there in shock, and I noticed the glass on the ground,” said Glass. “I was scared.”

Glass said by the time an officer arrived to take a report, she was hysterical about her car and her daughter’s Easter present but said the officer was able to calm her down.

“The police officer was wonderful,” Glass said. “He asked me how old she is and asked me could I go get her a surprise for Easter. I just cried and gave him a big hug.”

The Memphis Police Department has also recognized Officer Tran for going beyond the call of duty on Easter Sunday.

MPD posted a picture on Facebook and Instagram of Officer Tran standing next to 12-year-old Destiny after he gave her the Easter basket.

Officer Tran and Destiny

Glass and her daughter said his simple act of kindness made a horrible situation a little bit easier to handle.

“That meant so much to have care and support, you know, to have my little girl smile on Easter,” said Glass.

Now, she is hoping the police can get her 2017 Kia Forte back. Glass said her daughter is hearing impaired, and a microphone for her hearing device was also inside the vehicle.

“It’s a little clip-on that I can wear, and it works up to sixty feet,” said Glass. “Please, if you have my car, don’t tear it up.”

Stolen 2017 Kia Forte

If you have seen the car or know anything about the car theft, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.