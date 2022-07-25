MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local non-profit wants to combat crime by mentoring young men and boys of color.

My Brother’s Keeper – Memphis is set to officially launch on Thursday, June 28th.

The program’s executive director, Timothy Harri, says the goal of the group is to provide a better path for young men and boys as youth-related crime continues to rise across the city.

Recently, two 15-year-olds were charged with murder in connection to the slaying of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams during a carjacking. A 16-year-old was charged with theft of property and a 17-year-old was also arrested but was released without charges.

My Brother’s Keeper will hold a press conference on Thursday at Havenview Middle School followed by a community roundtable to discuss the current condition of male youth and the best way to move forward.