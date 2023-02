MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis native Lily Brooks O’Briant made her debut this week as a cast member on long-running TV soap opera “The Young & the Restless.”

O’Briant, 16, was featured in the recurring role of Lucy on Thursday’s episode.

Earlier this week, she spoke with WREG’s “Live At 9” to talk about the role. You can see video of her interview above.

“The Young & the Restless” airs at 11 a.m. each weekday on WREG News Channel 3.