MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis resident is putting his skills and designs to work by making Memphis cleaner using robots.

Glenn Morris and his litter buggies are working together to pick up trash around Memphis. Just last year, he collected 780 gallons of trash.

“You just buy the car and put a bin on it. That’s all it really is an RC car with a bin on it,” Morris said. “It’s never been a biz for me. I don’t get paid for it. I show people how to make the systems themselves.”

As a full-time engineer, Morris is using those skills to create what are essentially litter robots that started as an idea to knock down sand castles. His idea has now turned into a passion project from Texas to Tennessee.

The goal is for Memphians to use his models and make their own litter buggies.

The litter robots are 50 pounds and can go up to 25 miles per hour.

So far they’ve traveled 33 miles of Memphis but in 2024 there is more to be done.