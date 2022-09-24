MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is apologizing to guests after the museum canceled a planned drag show Friday evening “due to the presence of armed protesters.”

The MoSH, known to many in Memphis as the Pink Palace Museum, was set to host the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party Friday. The museum has several exhibits focused on LGBTQ history this month. The event was billed on flyers as family-friendly.

A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.

MoSH released a statement on its website:

“The safety of our guests and staff members is our primary concern. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of all present, the Museum of Science & History made the decision to cancel all programming Friday evening due to the presence of armed protesters. Closing early involved the cancellation of the two events scheduled for the evening, a laser show in our Planetarium and the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party.

We want to apologize to our guests and the Memphis community for the disruption. Attendees needing refunds can contact our box office or email info@moshmemphis.com.”