MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police responded to the quadruple shooting in the 3900 block of Park Avenue on October 30. One victim was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital and three other people were injured.

Witnesses identified five armed men who were in a Dodge Durango during the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued out of Shelby County General Sessions for Keohavong on November 4. The next day, MPD requested assistance from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest the suspect.

The task force developed information that Keohavong was in the Nashville area and asked the U.S. Marshals in Nashville to assist. Eventually, the Middle District Task Force was able to convince Keohavong to turn himself in.

He surrendered to officers at the Murfreesboro Police Department without incident.

This is the second arrest that has been made in this case. 18-year-old Peter Vaca was arrested on October 31 and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.