MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, U.S. Marshals captured a Memphis man in San Antonio, Texas, who was wanted for first-degree murder.

According to reports, 31-year-old Kenneth Jackson was wanted for an incident on June 13. A man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Lawnview Street.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on the same day of the crime.

Task Force Officers received information that Jackson fled to San Antonio. They found him and took him into custody without incident, reports say.

Kenneth Jackson is charged with First Degree Murder and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.