MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big League Movers is looking to do something big to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, so the local moving company is c ollecting items to take to Fort Myers, Florida.

Over the next three days, a moving truck is making moves across the Mid-South, hitting three locations in the hope you will give generously. Collecting enough items to fill the 16-foot truck will be a community collaboration.

“Just bringing the community together as one, and as we bring them together as one just every little bit counts,” said Lauren Mead with Big League Movers.

In addition to non-perishable food, there’s a lot that’s needed: toilet paper, paper towels, feminine products and baby diapers will be headced 1,000 miles south to one of hardest-hit areas.

Even small things can make a big difference — Mead said her 6-year-old donated some shoes she grew out of.

There’s still time to give

Thursday, the truck moves to the Northwest Mississippi Realtors lot along Highway 51 in Nesbit, Mississippi from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, it will be at the University of Memphis game at Simmons Bank LIberty Stadium from noon to 7 p.m.