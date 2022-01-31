MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis mom says she threw her two kids, ages three and eight, out of a first-floor window when she realized their house was fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 3200 block of Chisca just before 1 p.m. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming through the roof, but Nina Nimaga and her kids were already outside.

She said the fire started in the carport area and spread quickly, but she had no idea the house was on fire until neighbors began banging on her door and honking their horns.

“My two children and I were in the bed in the backroom,” said Nimaga. “About the time I came out into the hallway area, the flames bust through the back door.”

Without even thinking about it, she said she got her kids out of the house as quickly as she could.

“I had to throw my kids out the window,” Nimaga said.

She said her kids were checked out by paramedics at the scene and are fine. However, her house was heavily damaged by the fire, and she’s not sure what they will do now.

“I’m a mother of eight with nowhere to go,” she said.

The mom of eight is just grateful her other kids weren’t there at the time and that her neighbors came to their rescue.

“I just thank God for my life,” said Nimaga.

The fire department said the fire was started by an electrical malfunction in a utility room. The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

The house did have smoke alarms.