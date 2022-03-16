MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is hoping new developments in the 2020 murder of two Memphis teens will help police solve the case.

Memphis police need your help identifying these persons of interest in the brutal killing of two teens.

In May 2020, police said the suspects followed a group of teens from a gas station on Getwell Road to Barron Avenue and fired multiple shots into their car.

Three teens were injured.

Family says an 18-year-old and 15-year-old Tyerell Jones were killed.

“He was me and my daughter and his father’s everything. I just miss him,” said Jones’ mother Natasha Nickson.

Nickson has been driving around with a “Who killed me?” sign on her car, desperately seeking answers.

"Just to know someone paid for what they did, that's the only way I can get closure. You can't rest knowing the killer is still our there," she said.

Police say the suspects were in this silver car when they shot at the victims. After the teens crashed, detectives say one of the gunmen walked up to the car firing off more rounds.

Nickson said what hurts the most is knowing she was told to go to the hospital while her son, a former Melrose High football player, was left at the scene.

“Someone drove the other kid to the hospital. That was the most devastating part. That you left him out there like roadkill,” Nickson said.

She’s hoping the images of the suspects and the car will get her a little closer to justice.

“Come forward. If it’s not you, then come forward and clear your name, and if it’s you and you’re running I hope your conscious eats you up and eventually you come forward, ” Nickson said.

Police say no arrests have been made. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.