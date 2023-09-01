MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis men have been sentenced to a little over 10 years in federal prison for a 2022 carjacking.

According to a release Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Wesley Richardson and 22-year-old Derek Coach were sentenced to 121 months in prison.

Richardson was sentenced Friday and was also reportedly sentenced to five years of supervised release. Coach was sentenced on April 11 after pleading guilty to the carjacking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Coach is also ordered to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Richardson and Coach were accused of carjacking a woman on January 18, 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Richardson and Coach approached the woman in the parking lot of her apartment complex. One of them reportedly pointed a gun at her and said, “Give me the keys and everything you have.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the men took the woman’s 2015 Hyundai Elantra, as well as her cell phone, money, and bank cards.

Memphis Police reportedly spotted the victim’s car about two hours later in the area of South Mendenhall and Cottonwood. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the suspects tried to evade officers but crashed into a drainage ditch.

Five people reportedly exited the vehicle and ran away on foot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says officers caught three of the suspects and found a black backpack with three loaded firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Richardson and Coach admitted to the carjacking. Richardson reportedly admitted that he was the one who pointed the gun at the victim. Coach allegedly told investigators that he acted as the lookout.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the case was investigated by Memphis Police as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.